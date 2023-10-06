Four men charged after £2m worth of cannabis found in Bodmin raid
Four men have been charged after around 4,000 suspected cannabis plants were found at a disused Bodmin building.
The plants are estimated to be worth around £2million according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
Police made the discovery on 4 October.
Officers have now charged 24-year-old Benis Asllanaj, 36-year-old Fatos Daci, 39-year-old Luan Maci and 29-year-old Luan Prozllomi with the production of cannabis.
The men are due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 6 October.