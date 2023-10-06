The mother of a teenage boy stabbed to death in Bath said she was "in shock" when she found out her son had died.

Mikey Roynon, 16, from Kingswood in South Gloucestershire, died from a single stab wound at a house party on 10 June.

His family has set up the charity Mikey's World in his name to help save the lives of others by raising money to install more bleed kits in public places.

They're also working with Avon and Somerset Police to help set up community projects which aim to reduce knife crime in boxing gyms and music studios.

Mikey's mum is raising money to install more bleed kits in public places. Credit: Family photo

Mikey's mother Hayley Ryall told ITV West Country she was shocked when she found out her son had been killed.

"I had 27 missed calls on my phone from Mikey's phone so I knew something was wrong," she said.

"We waited for the police. We were just in shock. None of us knew what to say to each other."

She added that they've set up the charity to help prevent other families from going through what they did.

"It's happening too often, so if we can help prevent it, prevent another family from going through what we have, we have to," she said.

Mikey's mother said she opened his GCSE results just weeks after he died. Credit: ITV West Country

Mikey was in the middle of sitting his GCSE exams when he was fatally stabbed.

Two months later, his mother opened his results beside his grave.

She said: "It was tough because I was so proud of him. He did better than I thought he was going to get. I'm just so proud of him."

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with Mikey's murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…