A horse has been rescued after it fell down a six-foot-deep ditch in Devon.

Firefighters from Buckfastleigh Fire Station rushed to the scene where the horse had fallen on 6 October. A vet was already standing by.

Unable to safely attempt the rescue alone, the Buckfastleigh crew waited for the large animal rescue team from Exmouth Fire Station to arrive so they could secure the animal.

Two Devon fire services worked together to save the horse. Credit: BPM Media

Buckfastleigh Fire Station said the horse jumped over a fence before landing in the ditch.

The horse’s owners were also in attendance and worked to keep their beloved animal calm while fire services worked together to sedate and then lift the animal out of the ditch.

Buckfastleigh Fire Station wrote on social media: "Today we were called to help with a horse which had jumped a fence and landed in a six-foot ditch.

"On arrival, the officer in charge liaised with a vet who was already in attendance and the animal’s owners who were amazing at keeping him calm throughout.

The horse had to be sedated before it could be lifted out of the ditch Credit: BPM Media

"The horse was then sedated and lifted from the ditch and reunited safe and sound with its owner using our service telehandler."

Exmouth Fire Station replied and said they were “Glad we were able to help.”