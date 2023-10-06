Play Brightcove video

Watch the Labour leader's full interview with ITV West Country's David Wood

Sir Keir Starmer said he might not be able to move asylum seekers off the Bibby Stockholm barge if he becomes PM.

The Labour leader spoke to ITV West Country's Political Correspondent David Wood ahead of the Labour Party Conference.

The Bibby Stockholm barge, which was built to offer temporary accommodation to around 500 migrants, has been empty since August after legionella bacteria was found on board.

When asked whether he' would move asylum seekers back onto the Bibby Stockholm, Mr Starmer said he does not like using barges to house asylum seekers but he might not be able to stop it.

"We're going to inherit a real mess. I don't want to use barges. Obviously, it's not being used at the moment for reasons we all understand. But if it does get to be used, we might not be able to stop it on day one," he said.

When asked what Labour would do to control immigration, Mr Starmer told ITV West Country "barges aren't the answer".

He said: "My ambition is to ensure we control the problem at the source. We need a number of things to happen very quickly.

"The first thing is we've got to smash the gangs, for running the vile trade of getting people across the channel in the first place.

"I am absolutely clear that can be done, and if the government would spend more time on that than on barges we'd be in a much better position."

Moving on from the Bibby Stockholm, the Labour leader was asked whether he'd make any changes for farmers, who have faced numerous challenges since Brexit.

He said: "They are worried about change. They want certainty, and you know, each farm is a business and obviously, businesses can rise to challenges.

"But what they do say, is they want some certainty. They want to know what the challenges are."

The Labour leader added the party would work alongside farmers to give them the future they need, when asked to outline what he'd to do support them.

"We need to drive up the percentage of food that is used here domestically that comes from our farmers, and in that, we're in lockstep with the farmers," he said.

Keir Starmer was asked about how the Labour party plans to support rural communities. Credit: ITV West Country

When asked about the recent by-election in Somerset and Frome in which Labour won just over a thousand votes, Mr Starmer said: "Well that was the peculiarities of a by-election".

He added: "We are pressing on in rural areas. We've got a good story to tell about rural issues.

"We know what the difficulties and the challenges are in coastal areas. I grew up in a rural area, so I know this first hand if you like from my own growing up.

"We've got a positive case for change, and some of what we're proposing when it comes to housebuilding will give great energy and drive to our rural areas because for many people it is simply impossible to find somewhere affordable to live".

Mr Starmer finished by reflecting on Labour's pledge for a £111 million annual package to boost urgent dentist appointments, which the party announced on Thursday.

The pledge aims to fund a further 700,000 urgent dentist appointments and would include incentivising new dentists to work in areas where the need is greatest.

When asked if Labour would remove dentists from the South West, Mr Starmer said: "I think for anybody who has a child with an urgent need for dentistry, they're not going to be comforted by the fact there's a lower rate of decay in this part of the country than others.

"It's a serious issue. The biggest reason that six to ten-year-olds go to A&E is because of teeth decay and tooth problems.

"We want to use money, non-dom money — this is rich people not paying their tax to this country — we want to collect that tax and use it for dentistry to make sure wherever you are, you've got access to urgent care."