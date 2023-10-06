A man in his 60s was left with a broken jaw after he was attacked outside a Costa in Gloucester.

The unprovoked assault happened outside Costa Coffee on Southgate Street just before 8.50pm on 17 September.

Gloucestershire Police say the attacker approached the victim from behind while he was talking to two men, before punching him in the face.

The victim was left bleeding from his mouth and head and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. He is still receiving treatment.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicious of causing grievous bodily harm. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officer are now appealing for more information.

PC Jake Shepherd said: "This was a vicious and devastating assault that has left the victim very badly affected both physically and psychologically.

"People who were there on the night did provide assistance to our officers but some people haven’t wanted to make a statement and that is critical to our investigation.

"We have carried out and continue to carry out CCTV enquiries and have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

"But we still need witnesses to come forward and make a statement, and we ask anyone else who was in the area at the time to review any dashcam, CCTV or phone footage they may have that could be relevant."

The suspect is described by police as a white man, wearing a black baseball cap, black “snood”, dark tracksuit and green and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it online, quoting incident 400 of 17 September.