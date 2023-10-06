A man has been arrested in Swindon after reports of a person carrying a firearm.

Officers from Wiltshire Police attended an address in Burns Way, Upper Stratton at around 8:40 on Friday 6 October.

Armed officers were deployed with the police helicopter in support.

There were no reported injuries. A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remains in police custody. The road is currently closed to allow officers to examine the scene.