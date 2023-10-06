Bristol's unicorn statues have been auctioned off, raising nearly £145,000 for charity.

The mythical creatures were dotted around the city over the summer months as part of a trail for people to enjoy.

60 'full sized' sculptures were dotted around the city and beyond during the summer, with fans scanning as many as possible on their mobiles.

40 foals were designed by schools and community groups.

Thousands flocked to see them one last time and all in one place before they were sold at Propyard.

The prices started at £500 for a foal and £1000 for a full-sized statue and Richard Madley from Bargain Hunt auctioneered the 63 lots.

Each unicorn had a different theme and were designed by local artists.

‘Blooming Gorgeous’ by Mary Price sold for the top price of £4200.

Unicorn fest organisers said: "A mammoth £144,880 has been raised at our auction tonight!

"We are so grateful for every pound raised tonight the money will help Leukaemia Care continue its support of patients, families, and their loved ones following a leukaemia diagnosis. Thank you!"