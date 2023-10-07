A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Bristol.

Police were called to Pilgrim's Wharf, near St Anne's Park at around 9.30pm on Friday 6 October.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and has since reopened. No other vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, sadly, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this time and they will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the incident, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the reference 5223244416.