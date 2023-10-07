Five people have been arrested following reports of violent disorder in Chard.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Holyrood Street shortly before 3am on Saturday 7 October.

A cordon was put in place as forensic teams examined the scene.

Whilst the force has not given specific details on injuries, it did confirm no-one suffered life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called at around 2.55am on Saturday 7 October following a report of a violent disorder in Holyrood Street in Chard.

"Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing and there will be an increased police presence in the area today.

"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak with one of our officers or your local neighbourhood policing team."