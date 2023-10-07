Several members of a football team have been hospitalised after their bus crashed on the way home after a match.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 6 October on the A38 near Thornbury.

The bus was carrying members of Roman Glass St. George Football Club, thought to be Bristol's oldest football club.

The team vehicle was reportedly hit by a car, causing it to overturn.

The team, who play in the Hellenic League Premier Division, was travelling back to Bristol after a 1-0 victory at Longlevens in Gloucestershire.

Two players and the assistant manager of the club were taken to Southmead Hospital following the crash while others were left “badly shaken”.

Two players and the assistant manager were taken to hospital. Credit: 071023 bus crash Roman Glass St. George

In the early hours of Saturday 7 October, Roman Glass St. George FC posted online saying: "Two players, Louis Ward and Shea Mannings, along with assistant manager Tony Beecham sustained injuries that require hospital admission and treatment.

"Other players and back room staff whilst badly shaken escaped relatively unscathed.

"Everyone connected to the club are deeply upset and concerned, whilst thankful that none of the injuries are life-threatening or life-changing."

"Our thoughts and best wishes are with all involved. We wish everyone a speedy recovery and will offer support in any way possible."

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for further information.