Watch: ITV West Country's Claire Manning explores the mysterious chapel

An ancient chapel thought to date back to the 13th century has been opened to the public for the first time in nearly half a century.

St Michael's Chapel, in South Devon, has been closed for around 50 years, but the doors were recently unlocked as part of plans to reopen the ancient ruin to visitors.

As part of the series, Claire Manning went along to the chapel's open day.

As part of the series, Claire Manning went along to the chapel's open day.

There are theories that the Grade 2 listed building has pagan origins. Credit: ITV West Country

Located near the centre of Torquay, not far from Torre Station, much mystery surrounds the Grade II listed building which is also known to some as St Marie's Chapel.

It is not known who built the chapel on the summit of Chapel Hill, or why it was built.

Historian Dr Kevin Dixon has been trying to piece together the chapel's history, but said people will likely never know the full story.

"We think it's 13th, 14th century, but we're not actually sure. We're just making these sort of guesses," he said.

"We think it's called St Michael's Chapel, but it could be called St Marie's Chapel and that's the mystery about this."

The flooring of the chapel was never finished. Credit: ITV West Country

He added: "Although we are actually in the centre of Torquay, anybody else would think we are in the middle of Dartmoor but we're somewhere really romantic, really mysterious and it is a part of our history."

There are theories that before the building became a chapel it had Pagan origins, but now church members see it as a spiritual place.

Rev Sam Leach, St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "Lots of people, as they've been coming in today have said that even though it hasn't been used for many years it feels special.

"It feels there is something distinctive about the space, that it's more than just bricks and mortar, it's a joy to be in here and to have it open to the public."

The chapel is located on the top of a limestone outcrop near the centre of Torquay. Credit: ITV West Country

Although the chapel has now closed again, local community groups hope with funding it could be opened up more often.

Tracey Pleece, a member of Torbay Communities, said: "The key importance is just getting it back on the map really, it is such a focal point of the area and just getting some passions back for the place."

"Let's get more people up here, get more of the history and bring more chapels and places like this back to life," she added.