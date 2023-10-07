A Just Stop Oil protestor was allegedly struck by a vehicle during a march in Exeter.

The climate activists caused long tailbacks as they protested in the city centre on Saturday 7 October.

Western Way was brought a halt as the group protested against government's net zero policy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's approval of new oil field exploration.

Members slow-marched from Magdalen Street to the Heavitree Road roundabout on Western Way.

According to the group, around 19 marchers entered the road at Hotel du Vin at 12.10pm, at which point an overtaking driver struck one of them, causing a minor injury.

They continued to march for approximately 40 minutes causing long tailbacks on a busy route into Exeter City Centre. Passing drivers expressed a mixture of anger and support.

Last week, the UK government approved the massive new Rosebank oil field. Protesters say it will cause unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions.

It is demanding the government reverse this decision and halt all new licences and consents for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.

Those taking part in the march have justified their actions.

Mia Fidge, aged 20 and a University of Exeter student, said: “I am marching with Just Stop Oil because I cannot live with the guilt anger and grief that I feel in the face of such selfishness and greed from those in power both in the UK and worldwide.

"The government has, and continues to, declare a war on the young.

"My generation has no choice but to fight against the genocidal decisions that the UK government is making, in an attempt to protect our loved ones and the future for all.”

The University of Exeter’s Pierre Friedlingstein, who leads the Global Carbon Budget project, has said the country is not stopping burning fossil fuels fast enough.

Marilyn Spurr, a retired economics teacher from Exeter, was also marching. said: “I find slow marching with Just Stop Oil rather scary but the climate crisis is even scarier. I really do not want to make people's lives difficult.

"Other forms of protest have not worked and the media only reports disruption. I am doing this for all life on earth including us and our children."

Dave Kilroy, 64, a former software developer from Plymouth, added: "I am walking in the street today to raise awareness of the coming climate disaster.

"For decades I have tried all the usual routes, such as voting, signing petitions, protesting - and our fossil fuel emissions continue to get worse and worse."

But not everyone is happy with the protest which has now wound down.

One said: "Should all be arrested and fined maybe a jail sentence if caught more than once causing problems to the public."

Another added: "About time the police did their job, arrest them."