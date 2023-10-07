A man has been arrested following a crash between a football club minibus and three cars near Bristol.

Police believe two of the cars involved had been stolen.

Emergency services were called to Old Gloucester Road, off the A38, a t around 11.20pm on Friday 6 October.

The bus was carrying members of Roman Glass St. George Football Club, thought to be Bristol's oldest football club.

The team, who play in the Hellenic League Premier Division, was travelling back to Bristol after a 1-0 victory at Longlevens in Gloucestershire.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Two people were taken to hospital with suspected broken bones. No injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

"One person was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate two other people who left the scene before police arrived.

"It is believed two of the vehicles involved, two Mitsubishi Outlanders, were stolen from outside the force area."

In a statement posted online, Roman Glass St. George FC said the team was "badly shaken" and will offer support in "any way possible" to those involved.

Police ask that if anyone witness what happened or has any dashcam footage to call 101 and quote the reference 5223244474.