The family of three who have just graduated together on the same day

A family of three have all graduated together from a college in South Devon.

Parents Gary and Emma Peynado and their son Rio, graduated on the same day from different courses at South Devon College's University Centre.

They were among 207 graduates who received their degrees at a joint graduation ceremony held at Torquay's Grand Hotel.

Mrs Peynado graduated with a BSc (Hons) Social and Therapeutic Interventions degree, Mr Peynado received a Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher degree and Rio was presented with an Fda Film and Photography foundation degree.

Mrs Peynado decided to study for a degree after taking redundancy in lockdown.

She said: "It's really exciting that we have all graduated on the same day. We had a celebration breakfast with our daughters."

Mr Peydano continued working and admitted it was sometimes difficult to balance his studies alongside his job, especially during lockdown.

"It was hard working and studying at the same time, and during lockdown it was difficult, learning Teams, like everyone else," he said.

"Everyone was at home studying on their computers.

"But it’s been worth it, it’s all paid off and we all have a bright future.”

Rio Peydano said he decided to study at University Centre as he’d previously studied at South Devon College and was keen to study close to home for his foundation degree.

Speaking to graduates, Principal Laurence Frewin acknowledged all the graduates’ hard work and wished them well for their future.

He said: ”I want to say how proud I am of the incredible resilience and hard work you have all shown, your commitment to your studies and supporting your peers in what continues to be a challenging time with many pressures both academically and socially for you all to face and overcome.

"We are all delighted to celebrate your achievements and we wish you great future success and enjoyment," he added.