A new robot developed by the University of Bristol could help diagnose breast cancer early.

Examinations would also become more accessible and they could take place in local pharmacies.

The robot's efficacy was tested using a silicone breast to see how accurate it was at detecting lumps.

Researchers used 3D printing to create a robot that has the same technical abilities as humans.

George Jenkinson, project leader, said: "We hope that in the future this could be a real help in diagnosing cancers early.

"There have been a few attempts in the past to use technology to improve these examinations.

"But having a robot or electronic device that can physically feel breast tissue could be revolutionary.'

A digitalised robot hand is used to twist the silicon breast's digital twin as part of the experiment. Credit: George Jenkinson

Researchers tested lots of hypothetical scenarios using simulated experiments on a silicone breast to determine its accuracy.

Mr Jenkinson hopes the research will "generate a large amount of data” that will be useful to “identify trends” which could help diagnose breast cancer early.

“One advantage that some doctors have mentioned anecdotally is that this could provide a low-risk way to objectively record health data,” he said.

“This could be used, for example, to compare successive examinations more easily, or as part of the information packet, sent to a specialist if a patient is referred for further examination.”

It was designed at the University of Bristol in the Bristol Robotics Laboratory. Credit: George Jenkinson

Next, the researchers will incorporate AI and equip the device with sensors to determine the effectiveness of the whole system.

The ultimate goal is for the robot to detect lumps more accurately and faster than humans.

Mr Jenkinson said: "So far we have laid all the ground work. We have shown that our robotic system has the dexterity necessary to carry out a clinical breast examination.

