Two men have been arrested after police were deployed to a gun incident in Gloucester.

The incident was reported in the Matson area of the city at around 4.20pm on Friday 6 October.

Armed police were deployed after reports that two men were seen with a gun.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Following a search, two men were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Two suspected air weapons were seized.

"The men, aged in their 30s and from Gloucester, remain in police custody."

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what took place or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 344 of 6 October. You can also provide information online.