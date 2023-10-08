An animal rescue centre in Bath is 'stretched to the limit' and has made an urgent appeal for potential pet parents to come forward and adopt.

Bath Cats and Dogs Home is struggling with a “perfect storm” caused by the steep rise in pet ownership during the pandemic, and then a prolonged cost-of-living crisis.

The charity’s animal intake remained equally high as last year which saw a 121% increase in rescued animals, while fewer families are coming forward to adopt than ever before.

Albie is a two-years-old domestic short hair who is looking for his forever home. Credit: Bath Cats and Dogs Home

A shortage of vets due to Brexit also means some owners cannot get their animals neutered, which is increasing pressure which is increasing pressure on charities in Bath and across the West Country.

There are currently 64 dogs and 84 cats waiting to find their forever homes at Bath Cats and Dogs Home.

Mouse is one of those hoping to find a new home. Credit: Bath Cats and Dogs Home

Nathan Fuller, head of fundraising at Bath Cats and Dogs Home, said that animal rescue centres are “stretched to the limit”.

He said that not turning any animals away means they have to “care for animals with medical or behaviour issues that need extra attention.”

Nathan added: "During this time of overwhelming demand for our rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming services, the support of our local community and anyone who cares about animal welfare is more vital than ever.”

This is Mimi has recently been spayed and will be up for adoption soon. Credit: Bath Cats and Dog Home

Mayor Dan Norris, who visited the charity, wants locals to adopt but also wants them to think about the responsibility of a new pet.

He said: “There is obviously a lot to take on board when you get a pet. I know first-hand how caring and looking after pets is so rewarding, but it’s also a really big commitment.”

People can apply to rehome a pet via the Bath Cats and Dogs Home website.