Watch Ken Goodwin's report

Pooches showed their owners how to doggy-paddle as they enjoyed a dip in an Olympic-size swimming pool.

The annual dog swim took place at the Grade II-listed Sandford Parks Lido in Cheltenham between 6 and 8 October.

It was attended by an estimated 1,800 dogs and their owners over the weekend.

This year's event was the eighth consecutive dog swim and attracted breeds across the board, from Beagles to Bulldogs.

It has become an end of season tradition before the pool is closed for two weeks to get a deep clean.

Dogs enjoyed swimming in the Grade II listed lido.

Adam McAnoy, Sandford Parks Lido operations supervisor, said: "It's always a good time of year to have it, it's a great way for us to make money at the time of year when there's not too many people coming in.

"Yes it's just a great weekend for us, obviously great for the town and the area, what do you do after the dogs have been in there."

It was the 8th consecutive dog swim at the lido.

As one owner put it: "It's brilliant as there are not many places you can take them swimming, so this is a great place, even if only for the weekend."

The lido is run by a charitable trust and stays open through the winter for members who enjoy cold swimming.

On Christmas Day there is an annual dip for hardy souls - but swimmers don't tend to linger as by then, the water temperature will have dropped as low as four degrees celcius.