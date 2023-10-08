Man charged with blackmail after alleged firearm incident in Swindon.

Dean Snarey, aged 42 and of Burns Way in Upper Stratton, has been charged and remanded in custody.

Officers from Wiltshire Police attended an address at around 8.40am on Friday 6 October.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Armed officers were deployed with the police helicopter in support. A man was arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered."

Snarey has been charged with possession of a firearm while committing a schedule one offence and blackmail.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to attend Swindon Magistrates Court on Monday 9 October.