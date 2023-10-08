Police and forensic teams have cordoned off an area in a Cornish village following an incident on Saturday 7 October.

The cordon is in place at the tennis club car park in Boscawen Park, which is just outside of Truro.

One eyewitness said: “There is forensics and police shut off the car park. For forensics to be there must be something quite bad”.

An officer at the scene has confirmed that the large police presence is to do with an incident that occurred last night.

They added that the cordon is likely to remain in place this morning (8 October) until forensics have finished their work - no further details were given.

Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted for further information.