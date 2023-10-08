Police have released a CCTV image after a man chased two young girls through Dursley town centre.

The incident took place at around 7.45pm on Saturday 7 October.

Two girls, aged 11 and 12, were walking down Castle Street, from its junction with Long Street, towards Sainsbury’s.

A man, who is believed to be in his 40s, began walking after them.

The two girls changed direction and began walking back towards Long Street, but noticed the man had also turned around and continued to follow them.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "As they approached Long Street, they decided to run, but the man also began running.

"A member of the public, who had seen what was happening, stepped in to block his path and he immediately walked away in a different direction.

"The man did not speak to the girls nor did he attempt to touch them in anyway. However, police are keen to speak to him in order to ascertain what he was doing.

"Investigating officers are now appealing for help in identifying the man in the CCTV image so they can speak to him in connection with the incident."

Sergeant Garrett Gloyn, from Stroud Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a very concerning incident involving two young girls.

“While there is nothing to suggest that the man had any criminal intention, his behaviour was clearly threatening and left the girls in a state of fear.

“We would like to identify the man involved so we can speak to him further about what has happened.”

The force has put on extra patrols throughout the day in Dursley to reassure the community.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 374 of 7 October.