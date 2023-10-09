A 41-year-old man who sent many sexual messages and requests to a teenage girl over two years has been sent to prison.

Steven Thomas, from Exeter, has been jailed for two years and four months after being convicted of causing/inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity.

He was found guilty by a jury earlier this year and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a notification requirement for 10 years.

During the sentencing, the judge commended the strength and resilience of Thomas' victim who was from Taunton, throughout the investigation.

DS Louise Findlay, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The victim, in this case, has shown tremendous strength and courage in not only coming forward and reporting this, but also in continuing to support the investigation through trial while the defendant continued to deny his actions.

"Avon and Somerset Police continue to commit to providing victims of rape and serious sexual offences with the care and support they require and remain driven in the pursuit of those committing these offences."