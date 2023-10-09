Police have issued pictures of a man they want to talk to following an attack in a well-known local park in Cornwall .

The incident happened around 11pm, Saturday 7 October.

The victim, a man in his 40s, reported being attacked by a group of people in Boscawen Park in Truro.

Police and forensic teams cordoned off an area of a tennis club car park.

He sustained serious injuries to his head and hands and was taken to hospital for treatment. He’s since been discharged.

Officers say they want to talk to the man in the pictures as he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police sealed off a nearby car park at the weekend Credit: BPM Media

Detective Sergeant Jon Viant from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers would also like to hear from a person who is believed to have been walking their dog in the area at around the time and may have witnessed the incident.

“It is also believed that two to three vehicles were in the vicinity and detectives would like to hear from those drivers, who may have witnessed what happened.”

A 38-year-old woman from Truro has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. She has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, to return on Monday 8 January.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

A 40-year-old woman from Truro has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. She remains in police custody.