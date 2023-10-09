A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after police discovered a car crashed on its side on a rural Devon road.

It happened on Sunday 8 October on a country lane in Witheridge, halfway between Tiverton and South Molton.

When police arrived they found the vehicle had turned over after striking the steep grass verge.

Fortunately, the driver was not hurt.

While police were at the scene, they say the driver returned to the location and was promptly arrested.

South Molton Police said "So first call of the morning was to assist some of our response colleagues out at Witheridge with this one.

"The driver (unscathed) decided to later return to his car where he was promptly arrested for drink driving and possession of some drugs that were found on him."