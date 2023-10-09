A fundraiser has been started which aims to raise £11,000 to save 12 orphan Dartmoor foals from being killed.

Bodmin-based charity The Hugs Foundation has launched the Crowdfunder to rescue them.

Every October the Dartmoor drifts take place. This involves rounding up all the Dartmoor ponies and separating them into the different farmers' stock so that they can be health-checked.

During the rounding-up process, some foals get separated from their mothers.

The charity says it is impossible to pair the mares and foals back up again, meaning the foals are orphaned and far too young to go back on the moor on their own or be sold.

One foal has already arrived at Hugs as an emergency rescue.

The foal is weeks old and smaller than a border collie. The Hugs team says they desperately need help to save her.

This foal is one of 12 that desperately needs help. Credit: Hugs Foundation

A charity spokesperson said: "Without financial support and Hugs expert care, sadly this foal will die in this condition.

"Unfortunately, she is very poorly from being away from her mum.

"She is dehydrated, has suspected pneumonia, skin infections and is covered in fly eggs and ticks.

"It is one of the most shocking cases we have seen, especially for something so precious and at such a young age.

"She will need round-the-clock care to save her life. Hugs promise to do everything they can to help her."

If Hugs can raise the required funds, they will be able to take the foals in and give them the specialist diet and care they need to grow into healthy ponies and find their forever homes.

The charity says it costs between £700 and £1,100 to rescue each orphan foal.

The spokesperson added: "We really hope that everyone will rally together to help us save these foals lives.

"We know times are tough but even a small donation will count and spreading the word to reach more potential supporters.

"We want to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support with this rescue."

The fundraiser is running for two weeks.