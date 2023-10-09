Jack Leslie's family to present honorary cap to Plymouth Argyle F.C

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV West Country's Jacqui Bird went to meet Jack Leslie's family at Home Park

An honorary cap awarded to Jack Leslie, the first black football player selected for England, has been presented to former Plymouth Argyle player, Ronnie Mauge.

Jack’s granddaughter presented the posthumous honorary cap at half-time during a match between Argyle and Swansea City on 7 October, a year after a bronze statue of Jack had been unveiled.

The cap was originally awarded to Jack by the FA in March 2023 to acknowledge his fight with racism. Now the family have decided to return it to Home Park football stadium.

Jack Leslie, the first black man to be picked to play for England.

Home Park is where Jack made his name - it was where he had been picked for England and bounced back after his cruel deselection.

Following that, Jack went on to score 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth Argyle between 1921 and 1934.

He also captained the club to its highest league position, something that has only been replicated once in the decades that followed.

Jack’s granddaughters said: "When Granddad returned to Plymouth Argyle as a guest of honour in 1965, he got a standing ovation from the thousands of fans who remembered and loved him.

"We are proud to present his cap to be displayed at Home Park where our grandad became a hero."

The cap was presented by Jack's granddaughters to local football hero Ronnie

Jack Leslie Campaign co-founders Greg Foxsmith and Matt Tiller said: "For the FA to accept that Jack was the first black player to be selected for England and to recognise that it was the colour of his skin that put an end to his chances was a massive step.

"For Jack’s family, who have carried that injustice with them all these years, to now bring the cap here to Plymouth is a wonderful gesture.

"We are proud of them, the club, the Green Army and Jack."

The honorary cap will be displayed in the Jack Leslie Boardroom and is on permanent loan from the family, meaning fans will be able to view it for years to come.

