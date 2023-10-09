A man has been injured after being assaulted by a woman who is believed to have been in possession of a knife in Bideford.

Police were called just after 3am on Thursday 5 October to reports that the man had been attacked in Mill Street.

He was found at an address in the town and had sustained minor injuries which did not require medical treatment.

The pair are known to each other and Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for information.

Inspector Richard Preston said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media and would like to reassure the public that the matter is being dealt with by police.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell or phone footage.”

Anyone who can help is being urged to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference number 50230266564.