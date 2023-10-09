Roman Glass St. George's next two football matches have been postponed following a bus crash which left three members of the club's team in hospital.

Two players from the club were hospitalised after a minibus carrying the team back from a match flipped onto its side.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a minibus and three cars on Old Gloucester Road, off the A38 near Thornbury, at around 11:20pm on Friday night.

Police said it is believed two of the vehicles involved were stolen.

The Roman Glass FC players were travelling back to Bristol following a 1-0 victory at Longlevens, in Gloucestershire when the incident happened.

The club announced that the two players injured were Shea Manning and Louis Ward. Assistant Manager Tony Beecham also sustained injuries that required hospitalisation.

In a post online Shea Mannings shared a post from his hospital bed.

He said: " Very scary night but I'm just glad me and the guys made it out okay and are on the mend."

The team, who play in the Hellenic League Premier Division, were due to have a match against Hereford Pegasus on Saturday 14 October.

They were also due to be playing a fixture against Wootton Bassett Town on Tuesday 17 October.

The team said both matches have been postponed to give the players time to recover physically and mentally from the crash.

The club's chairman said several players were "badly shaken" following the accident. Credit: Roman Glass St. George

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Club Secretary of Roman Glass FC, thanked the football community for their support.

He said: "My phone has not stopped all weekend with messages of support from clubs all over the country, proving the football family is well and truly alive.

"We have made contact with both Hereford Pegasus and Royal Wootton Bassett Town, who we were due to play on Saturday 14 and Tuesday 17 October respectively.

"Both of which have kindly agreed to re-arrange the fixtures to allow all involved a little more time to recover physically and, more importantly, mentally after a tough few days."

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.