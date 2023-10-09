A 15-year-old from Swindon has gone missing near Liddington, in Wiltshire.

Cory Robb, who has links to Swindon, was last seen in The Street area of the village at approximately 2.30pm on Sunday 8 October.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 inches tall, with dark hair and of slim build.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Cory if you are reading this please get in contact with us so that we know you are safe.