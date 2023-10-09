Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery has been stolen during a distraction burglary in Winterbourne, in Bristol.

Police said the burglary happened between 3pm and 4.30pm on Thursday 21 September.

They are appealing for help to find two men believed to be involved.

Police said the men were parked in a silver saloon-type car on Down Road, and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery after committing a "distraction burglary".

One man is described as 6ft tall, with jet-black hair which was slicked back. He is thought to be in his mid-30s.

The second man has been described as wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket with a checkered cap pulled down over his eyes.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.