Watch: ITV West Country's Richard Lawrence went to find out how the pupils were getting on

Children at a primary school near Exeter will be taught in temporary buildings until at least next year due to flooding.

Kenton Primary School was one of many properties that flooded as a result of extreme rainfall in the region last month.

It was badly damaged, with most of its furniture, books and other equipment written off.

58 pupils have been relocated to a church building on the outskirts of Dawlish, and will be taught in temporary classrooms for at least three months.

Books and equipment were destroyed by the flood water. Credit: ITV West Country

The Hope Church was built for the community, and they have put up fences to create an area where the children can play safely.

The school has also been given books and equipment by the children's parents, and has received teaching resources from the University of Exeter.

Gemma Pattinson, Headteacher of Kenton Primary School said they've been "overwhelmed" with support.

"Kenton Primary is a really, really special place, and that's never been more true actually than during a crisis," she said.

"We've been overwhelmed by support, particularly from our parent association and also from our wider community, from people completely unrelated to the school who have been incredibly generous."

Kenton Primary School

Ewan Keirle, one of the teachers at the school, said it was "amazing" to see how quickly it's all come together.

He said: "We're you know, getting back to a full time table, doing P.E., getting out maths resources sorted.

"With reading, we've got the library set up in the corridor. It's going really well."

Students at the school said they were "grateful" they had somewhere where they could learn again, and that it was "exciting" to be in a new building.

It is not known when the school building will be ready for pupils to return.