Teenager stabbed and five arrested in Exeter incident

A teenager has been stabbed multiple times and five people have been arrested after an incident in the Exwick area of Exeter.

Police were called to reports of an altercation and serious assault in Kestor Drive shortly after 11pm on Sunday 8 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police say it was suggested people were in possession of knives and bats.

The 18-year-old who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not currently being treated as life-threatening.

Four teenagers, two aged 15, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They all remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Suzie Vranch said: “Officers remain in the area this morning with a scene guard in place and this will be the case for the rest of today and likely into tomorrow too whilst we carry out further enquiries.

“I’d encourage anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have any information which might assist our enquiries to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage which may be relevant is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log 979 of 8 October.