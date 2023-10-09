A planet earth sculpture which shows the planet from space has gone on display in Truro.

The seven-metre diameter Gaia globe, created by artist Luke Jerram, is suspended from the ceiling in Truro Cathedral.

The artwork, which has gone on tour around the world, will be on display until Saturday 28 October.

Gaia is suspended in mid air so viewers can walk around and underneath the Earth. Credit: BPM Media

The sculpture features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface in three dimensions and aims to inspire a sense of awe in viewers, similar to that experienced by astronauts looking back at Earth from space.

It is suspended above the cathedral crossing, enabling visitors to walk around and under the artwork.

A specially made surround-sound composition by BAFTA award-winning Composer Dan Jones accompanies the visual artwork.

The replica of Earth is seven meters in diameter and features 120dpi images from NASA. Credit: BPM Media

The artist and creator said Gaia intends to create a sense of the Overview Effect, first described by author Frank White in 1987.

As well as experiencing a feeling of awe for the planet, common features of the experience are a profound understanding of the interconnectedness of life and a renewed sense of responsibility for the environment.

The creator of the artwork said he hopes it inspires a sense of awe in our home planet. Credit: BPM Media

Visitors will be able to experience Gaia daily throughout its stay at Truro Cathedral from 6 October to Saturday 28 October.

Reverend Simon Robinson, interim dean of Truro Cathedral, said: “We are very excited to be able to host Gaia this October.

"This amazing installation will be an awe-inspiring experience for the whole of Cornwall. I hope that as many people as possible feel drawn to Truro Cathedral to experience Gaia.”

The sculpture is free to visit.