A pair of teenagers have been charged with robbery and other offences following an incident involving a knife in Stroud.

Police issued a CCTV appeal last week after two teenagers reported they had been threatened with a knife and had items stolen from them on Monday 2 October.

The victims told Gloucestershire Police they were in Bank Gardens park, off Lansdown, in the town centre when they were approached by two people shortly before 5pm.

Gloucestershire Police has now confirmed that two teenagers have been charged in relation to the incident.

Jiri Mizer, from St Pauls Road in Cheltenham, has been charged with robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and of possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The 18-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday 3 November.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

He has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Youth Court on Friday 13 October.