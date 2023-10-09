Police are urgently searching for a missing woman from Exeter who was last seen carrying a soft toy.

Margaret Elston, 44, was last seen walking in the direction of Barrack Road at 4.35pm on Sunday 8 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for the public's help to find Margaret.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Searches and enquiries are being conducted in an effort to find Margaret and we urge the public to report any sightings to them by calling 999."

She was last seen carrying a soft toy. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The force added: "Margaret is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium to large build, and has long brown hair which is usually worn in a bun.

"She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a long grey fleece hooded top and black trainers.

"She was wearing black headphones and carrying a large green dinosaur soft toy."

Anyone who has seen Margaret is being asked to call 999 and quote the log reference number 616 of 8 October.