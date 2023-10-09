Urgent police search to find missing Exeter woman last seen carrying soft toy
Police are urgently searching for a missing woman from Exeter who was last seen carrying a soft toy.
Margaret Elston, 44, was last seen walking in the direction of Barrack Road at 4.35pm on Sunday 8 October.
Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for the public's help to find Margaret.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Searches and enquiries are being conducted in an effort to find Margaret and we urge the public to report any sightings to them by calling 999."
The force added: "Margaret is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium to large build, and has long brown hair which is usually worn in a bun.
"She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a long grey fleece hooded top and black trainers.
"She was wearing black headphones and carrying a large green dinosaur soft toy."
Anyone who has seen Margaret is being asked to call 999 and quote the log reference number 616 of 8 October.