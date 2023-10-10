A 70-year-old man from Seend has pleaded guilty to exposing himself in front of a child.

Philip Harding, of The Lye, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court on Tuesday 10 October.

It follows an incident in Coffee Number One, Fore Street, Trowbridge on Monday afternoon, according to Wiltshire Police.

Harding has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Salisbury Crown Court for sentencing on November 9.

Local investigator Mike Griffiths said: "Officers were called to the coffee shop following a report that an elderly male had intentionally exposed himself whilst a child was stood in front of him.

"Shortly afterwards, we arrested a man who informed officers that he had just been released from prison for a similar offence.

"We would like to thank the cafe employees and members of the public for their quick response in contacting us.

"We would urge anyone who sees an offence taking place to call us straight away."

Harding has also been recalled to prison for breaking his licence conditions for exposure in Devizes in February 2023.