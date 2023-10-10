A boy has been hit by a car while he was walking home from school in Cheltenham.

The 11-year-old was injured while crossing Tommy Taylors Lane at the junction for Leisure at Cheltenham.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm on Wednesday 27 September.

The boy was left with bruising and swelling on his face after a collision with a white vehicle, police say.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "The driver did stop and get out of his vehicle but left the scene of the crash before the boy's parents arrived.

"The driver has been described as being aged between 40 and 50 and had short hair."

You can give information to police by completing this online form and quoting incident 246 of 27 September.