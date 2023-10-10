Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from his home in Bristol.

Andrew, who is said to walk with a stoop, was last seen on the morning of Friday 6 October at Tesco Extra on Eastgate Road in the city.

His disappearance is 'out of character', according to Avon and Somerset Police officers.

The 62-year-old is slim, with short grey hair and usually wears black rimmed glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue suit jacket, with a white shirt and blue tie with small white dots on, with black trousers and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information which could help officers find him, is asked to call 101, providing the call handler with the reference 5223244930.