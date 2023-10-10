A cyclist has been left seriously injured after a collision with a car in Plymouth.

Emergency services were called around 1.25pm on Monday 9 October to the scene on Forder Valley Road.

The incident involved a Hyundai Tucson and an electric bicycle.

The cyclist, in his 50s and from Plymouth, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital after the incident.

The road was closed for more than three hours following the incident.

Devon and Cornwall police examined the scene and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The force is now appealing to the public for any witnesses or any motorists with relevant dash cam footage to contact them.

To assist with the investigation contact Devon and Cornwall police online.