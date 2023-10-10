Eight men have been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for their roles in a drugs supply line in Weston-super-Mare.

It follows an operation by Avon and Somerset Police which saw officers attend a property on Jubilee Road in the town where they found class A drugs, cash and a burner phone.

After further investigation a drug supply network was uncovered in the North Somerset town and parts of Yeovil in Somerset. Planned warrants then found heroin, crack cocaine, knives and thousands in cash. In total the drugs are thought to be worth £7,000.

Seven men pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. The men, who are all from Weston-super-Mare, were sentenced to:

Jordan Moseley, 33 of Shrubbery Walk West, received a prison sentence of seven and a half years.

Kyle Cox, 25 of Appledore, was jailed for four years.

Aaron Staples, 26 of Birchwood Avenue, was also sentenced for being in possession with intent to supply cocaine and possessing a mobile phone in prison. He was jailed for seven years and two months.

Liam Simms, 21 of no fixed address, received a six year and four-month prison sentence.

Connor Kennedy, 20 of no fixed address, was imprisoned for three and a half years in a young offenders’ institute.

Brandon Truman, 20 of Wilson Gardens, was imprisoned for two years and 11 months in a young offenders’ institute.

Matthew Coombes, 21 of Appledore, was jailed for three years and 10 months in prison.

An eighth person, Mohammed Shazad Salim, 27 of Ashcombe Road, pleaded guilty to participating in the activities of an organised crime group. He received an 18-month prison sentence which was suspended for two years and ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

Police Constable Howard Brown said: "County Lines crime continues to be a problem which often involves the exploitation of vulnerable individuals in the supply of illegal drugs which causes harm to our communities.

"However, our dedicated County Lines team, working closely with colleagues in local neighbourhoods and other specialist teams, are alive to these activities and are working 24/7 to combat them.

"This sentence sends a clear message that individuals involved in the supply and transportation of harmful drugs into our towns and villages will be brought to justice and dealt with robustly."