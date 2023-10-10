The last remaining cinema in South Bristol is set to close.

Cineworld announced the final day of opening the Hengrove Leisure Park cinema will be on 26 November.

The nearest cinemas operated by the well-known chain will now be in Yate and Weston-super-Mare.

The Hengrove cinema is known for showing Bollywood films, something members of the Indian community in the area say they've enjoyed over the years.

Once the cinema is closed, developers have planning permission to demolish it along with the bingo venue next door, before building 350 new homes on the site.

Once the Cineworld has closed there is planning permission to develop the site Credit: Google Maps

"After years of providing movie-lovers in Bristol with a place to feel more, we have made the difficult decision to close Cineworld Bristol", a company spokesperson said.

"The cinema will remain open until November 26, showing a wide range of film releases.

"People with Unlimited membership, which offers 10 per cent off tickets, snacks and drinks, will be able to change their ‘favourite cinema’ to Yate or Weston-super-Mare, the closest Cineworld outlets located near Bristol.

"We appreciate this is disappointing news, especially for Unlimited members," added Cineworld.