A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the M4 motorway which killed two women.

Liam Slade, 33, of Aberthaw Circle in Newport, has been charged with two counts each of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Emergency services were called to the M4 eastbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 21 in the early hours of Monday 17 July, following a two-vehicle collision.

Two women, in their 50s and 60s, died at the scene.

The 33-year-old was remanded overnight and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on 10 October.

Three other men arrested as part of police enquiries have been released without charge.