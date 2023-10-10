An 18-year-old man who committed several offences including burgling a house while the victim was asleep inside has been sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution.

Reilly Payne, from Swindon, stole a vehicle from outside a property in Batsford Crescent, in Swindon after entering through a window to obtain the keys earlier this year on 8 July.

He also broke into a property to steal a car key on 11 July, and was spotted in the vehicle. His property was searched a few days later where the vehicle's key was found.

Payne was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to various offences including burglary.

He admitted to two counts of burgling houses, as well as to the possession of a prohibited weapon in a private place, driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle without insurance, aggravated taking a vehicle without consent and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

During an appearance at Swindon Crown Court on Friday 6 October, he was sentenced to serve 21 months in a young offenders institution.

He was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for 18 months.

DC Gary Bracey, of Wiltshire Police's Burglary Unit, said the crimes have had a "considerable effect" on the victims.

"In one of the incidents of burglary, the victim was in the house asleep when Payne broke in. This can leave a lasting impact on the victim, affecting their ability to feel safe in the place they feel most secure," he said.

"I hope this sentence means that Payne reflects on his actions and the pain he caused, and he will choose a different path in the future."