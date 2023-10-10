Minibuses used to take children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to and from school have been vandalised.

Of the eight minibuses belonging to Silverwood School, in Trowbridge, seven had their windscreen smashed while parked on site over the weekend.

The vandalism happened on the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October.

Cllr Caroline Thomas, Cabinet Member for Transport, said the windscreens have been "significantly cracked," making it "too dangerous" to drive them.

"This is a senseless act of vandalism that will make it very difficult for some pupils with SEND to get to and from school over the coming days – and some children may not be able to attend school at all," she said.

She added they are doing all they can to provide alternative transport and are working hard to get the minibuses fixed.

“We want to ensure that pupils with SEND can feel safe, relaxed and ready to start their school day – and this mindless act will not distract us from this mission,” she said.

Wiltshire Council is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.