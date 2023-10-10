A groom punched a bridesmaid in the head and grabbed her hair at his own wedding, a court has heard.

Before the incident, Michael Hazell, 37, was so intoxicated he could no longer stand, according to the prosecution.

Hazell, of Queensway in Hayle, appeared at Truro Crown Court to be sentenced on Tuesday, having pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor, Ramsay Quaife, told the court how Hazell married his partner at the registry office in Camborne, before the wedding party made its way to Hayle Rugby Club for the reception.

Mr Quaife said the wedding party "enjoyed themselves" at the reception before what should have been a celebration became the site of a serious crime.

Mr Quaife said: "The defendant spent the afternoon and evening drinking, and drank until he was unable to stand up. He was what is described as 'falling over drunk' and had to be helped up."

The wedding party was asked to leave, and the best man took the defendant outside to cool off. This is when Hazell became aggressive for the first time.

"A bridesmaid, the wife to the best man, asked the defendant what he was doing," Mr Quaife added.

“As soon as she asked, the defendant swung out his right arm and hit her to the side of the head, grabbing her hair at the same time.

"The blow was with such force it knocked the tiara off her head and she fell to the ground and felt immediate pain."

Police were called and Hazell was found asleep in his car.

The bridesmaid attended West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance and was found to have post-concussion syndrome.

Hazell told police the next day he couldn't remember what had happened.

The bridesmaid said it was two weeks until she felt normal again.

In mitigation, the court heard that dad-of-four Hazell has experienced family difficulties and is doing all he can to support them.

Judge Robert Linford sentenced Hazell to a 12-month community order. He must complete 150 hours of unpaid work, as well as pay the victim £250 compensation.

In sentencing, Judge Robert Linford said: "It was your wedding day and you saturated yourself with alcohol and got off your head.

"Of all the things to do, you punched a bridesmaid. I've never heard of such a thing. It was outrageous.

"Whenever you look back at your wedding day - something that should have been a happy day - you'll look back and know you assaulted a woman."

