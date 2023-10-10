A rail worker responsible for shunting trains has been hit by a train at a depot in Bristol.

The member of staff was struck by a train that had exited the main shed at St Philips Marsh Depot at around 1.15pm on Tuesday 26 September.

The train stopped following the incident.

The rail worker sustained serious lower-body injuries as a result of the accident, as well as some minor upper-body and head injuries.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has opened an independent investigation into the incident.

It aims to work out the sequence of events which led to the accident, and will consider the actions of those involved, the processes in place for train movements inside the depot, how risks are managed and any underlying management factors.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...