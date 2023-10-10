A second man has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences after a pleasure boat was allegedly used to transport migrants across the Channel to the UK.

The 56-year-old man was detained by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators at his home in the Harrow area of North London on Tuesday 10 October.

He is alleged to have been involved in an incident where a pleasure boat was used to transport at least ten migrants from Normandy to the Devon coast last year.

It is alleged a number of people were seen running to waiting cars after the pleasure boat moored at Slapton Sands in June 2022.

At least ten migrants were transported from Normandy to the Devon coast last year. Credit: Google Maps

Investigators suspect the 56-year-old was one of the organisers of the crossing.

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to facilitate illegal migration into the UK and remains in custody.

It is the second arrest as part of the NCA's investigation into the incident.

Tony Williams, from Lydford, in Devon, was arrested in December 2022 and has been charged in relation to the same incident.

The 58-year-old is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on 30 October.

Andy Macgill, from the NCA, said the investigation is "ongoing".

"The NCA is working to target and disrupt organised crime groups involved in people smuggling at every step of the route, and by whatever means they operate," he said.