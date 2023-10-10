Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

As the unseasonably warm weather continues, many people across the South West are having to adapt the way they live and work.

After the UK recorded the warmest September on record, temperatures are still around ten degrees higher than they would usually be in early October.

Ashley says he would normally be reaching the end of drilling his winter cereal crops at this time of year. Credit: ITV News

Farmer Ashley Jones, who runs Smeaton Farm near Saltash, says he has been forced to change how and when he plants his crops.

"We had a very dry early spring, which then led into a very wet spring, with higher than average rainfall," he said.

"We then had some very extreme heat in May and June, which caused a lot of crop damage, to then a very wet and miserable July and August which made harvesting crops a big struggle.

"Now moving into the autumn we're struggling a little bit with these extremes of heat. So it makes it a lot harder to be able to plan when we're going to be able to do operations on the farm."

Ashley says normally at this time of year he would be coming to the end of drilling his winter cereals - but the warmth means that process has only just begun.

"We've got to be able to manage the extremes, you've got to be able to be flexible in what you do if you farm 'by calendar' I think you possibly could come unstuck.

"We're constantly adapting to our climate and doing our best to overcome what mother nature chucks at us."

Stephen Hussey, from Devon Wildlife Trust, says unusual weather can be a positive and a negative for small animals. Credit: ITV News

For some though, the warm weather is an unexpected and welcome boost.

Stephen Hussey, from Devon Wildlife Trust, said: "If you're a dormouse, looking to fatten up for winter, you can really build up your fat reserves so that when you go into hibernation that's good news, you've got a better chance to survive in winter.

"We've got an amazing hedgerow harvest, that means berries and nuts are everywhere, so the warm weather will just extend that season slightly more.

"This is another strange weather event, building on other strange weather events that seem to happen regularly now.

"So if we have another warm period through the winter that is really problematic for wildlife. It wakes up hibernating creatures like bats, dormice, hedgehogs, that can mean they wake up, look for food, there is no food, they starve."