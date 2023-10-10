A woman has been left 'shaken' after being assaulted by a man on a bus in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers have released an image of someone they want to speak to following the incident, which happened on 30 July at around 5.10pm on Wine Street.

The man pictured is described as aged 25-35, with dark hair. He is wearing a dark-coloured cap, black coat, grey/beige hooded top and black trousers.

"An unknown man got up from his seat on the bus and started shouting at the victim. He then threw her phone from the bus and assaulted her", a force spokesperson said.

"Thankfully, the victim, a woman in her 30s, did not require hospital treatment but was understandably shaken.

"If you witnessed the incident, or can help us identify the man pictured, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223183061."