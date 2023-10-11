A teenager has been left needing "ongoing medical care" after being punched in the head in Bath.

The 19-year-old initially went home, but was later found to have sustained a head injury and was admitted to hospital.

The assault happened outside of Sub13 and Slug and Lettuce on George Street between 12:15am and 12:45am on October 8.

Avon and Somerset Police say the 19-year-old was punched once in the head by another man who then ran off.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were on George Street during the incident and saw something to come forward and contact them on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.